At times, the Dallas Cowboys have looked like the team most interested in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. However, as both sides try to come to a resolution, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said there’s a big snag holding up negotiations.

Speaking on Friday, McCarthy was asked how he felt about Beckham Jr. not playing until the playoffs. He cast doubt that he would want a player like that on his team.

“The challenge for us with any player that’s not apart of our program and hasn’t been in the past,” McCarthy said. “You just don’t really know how long it’s going to take.”

McCarthy was responding to OBJ’s recent comments about playing in the regular season. To the three-time Pro Bowler, it didn’t seem to make much sense.

“I would like to be in a stable environment, get up at 6 am, leave at 6 pm for four weeks, then let’s talk about it,” Beckham said.”I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point.”

Beckham Jr. has been out all season as he returns from an ACL injury. He last played for the Rams in the Super Bowl, winning 23-20 where he caught two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys have struggled a bit this season vertically, ranking 22nd in the NFL averaging 210.0 passing yards per game. Beckham Jr. has averaged 13.9 yards per catch throughout his career. Perhaps McCarthy and the Cowboys think OBJ can help their passing attack.

Still, there are still some problems in bringing Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas. Not only are other teams interested, but McCarthy clearly thinks a change in attitude is in order.