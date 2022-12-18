Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott and returned it 52 yards for a game-sealing touchdown against the Cowboys. The pick-six captured a 40-34 overtime victory for the Jags and gives Jacksonville true playoff potential.

Jenkins’ interception occurred with seven minutes left in overtime. After his teammate deflected it, Jenkins caught the rebound and took it to the house, sealing the win for Jacksonville.

The Jaguars came back from a 21-7 deficit at halftime. They scored 17 points in the third quarter and another 10 in the fourth. After a late fumble from Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville managed to march down the field for a 48-yard Riley Patterson field. As time expired, the football went through the uprights, sending the game to OT.

Jacksonville got the ball first in overtime, but went three-and-out. On the Cowboys’ first drive, Jenkins intercepted Prescott on Dallas’ fourth play.

The win now puts the Jags at 6-8 on the season. They entered the week just two games behind the Patriots for the final AFC Wild Card spot. Jacksonville now has a real opportunity to make a run to the postseason.

Including their victory over the Cowboys, the Jaguars have now won three of their last four games. They end the season playing the Jets, Texans and Titans.

After struggling to begin the season, the Jaguars have now turned their season around and took down one of the NFL’s best in the Cowboys. However, whether the Jags make the playoffs or not, Rayshawn Jenkins’ clutch pick-six will be a play not soon forgotten in Jacksonville.