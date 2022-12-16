By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys’ pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr has never been secret. Jerry Jones has openly pined for the former New York Giants star receiver. It seemed at one point that OBJ would end up playing for his former rivals, but that was seemingly shot down a few days ago. However, Jones has the opposite opinion, as he believes the WR is on his way to Dallas, per USA TODAY.

“Odell’s going to join us (Cowboys). There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”

Jones also reiterated that sentiment in a recent radio appearance, per Jon Machota. Is this actually a sign that the Cowboys will land Odell Beckham Jr?

“We’re just working through things that are important to the future here.”

It was reported earlier this week that Odell Beckham Jr might just wait until the offseason before choosing a team. That was a complete 180 from the recent activity surrounding the wide receiver. Teams like the Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills, and the Giants were pursuing OBJ expecting that he’ll play for them this season, not next season.

Who knows, though? Perhaps that report was just a tactic to try and force the Cowboys (or other interested teams) in forking over more money. At any rate, everyone just wants to see where Odell Beckham Jr will land this season. Will Jerry Jones get his white whale and have OBJ in Dallas?