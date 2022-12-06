By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

After Odell Beckham Jr.’s visit to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, there has been naturally massive excitement and renewed optimism from the fanbase. After all, many see OBJ’s potential addition as a huge boost to the team’s Super Bowl aspirations.

However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly wants to temper the expectations of fans when it comes to Beckham. The veteran wideout left Dallas without signing a deal, and by the looks of it, Jones and co. are also not sure they would want him.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jones highlighted the concerns on Beckham’s health that could hinder them from signing him.

“Well, I’m not confident at all,” Jones said when asked why he would be confident about Beckham’s condition despite not seeing him work out. “That’s the issue. We all realize that issue of health .. We’ve got a good read on that.”

This statement from Jerry Jones corroborates an earlier report stating that the Cowboys are worried about Odell Beckham Jr.’s progress from his ACL injury. They are said to be having doubts whether or not the 30-year-old will be able to play before mid-January. There is also apparently a possibility that Beckham’s absence could extend until the 2023 season.

Jones did say that they had “extensive meetings” with Beckham on Monday and he enjoyed every part of it. But clearly, that doesn’t mean he is leaning on quickly bringing in the Super Bowl champ to the fold.

Fans will have to wait and see what the Cowboys will do, but they shouldn’t be surprised if Jones and the front office decide not to push through with any deal.