By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Odell Beckham Jr. captured a spot in the NFL news cycle as he looked to make a return. The New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills all met with him and his decision was expected by now. There is a very good chance that it ends up being delayed.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Beckham may not end up signing with a team until the offseason after all. His physicals suggest he won’t be ready to play until the playoffs and that he may wait until he is fully healthy to land a new contract.

“Several NFL teams believe Odell Beckham Jr. is leaning toward sitting out the entire 2022 regular season and postseason and signing with his new team at the start of free agency in March, sources told ESPN,” writes Fowler. “Executives whose teams have done their homework on Beckham expect him to wait because, as one put it, ‘he’ll be the prize’ of the free agent receiver class.”

The Cowboys and Bills are wasting no time, respectively signing T.Y. Hilton and Cole Beasley to boost their receiver depth. Dallas maintains that Beckham is still an option. The Giants still need receiver help but need it more now than they do in the postseason. There is plenty of noise about him going back to his old team but nothing has happened just yet.

Odell Beckham Jr. should have a solid market this offseason when he is totally healthy. Each of the three teams he met with should still be interested, as will others.