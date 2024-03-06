Certainty is starting to show in the Dallas Cowboys system. Coach Mike McCarthy is coming back and Jerry Jones has shown his willingness in re-signing Dak Prescott to the squad. One key piece of the squad is also expected to have his tenure extended with the team, Micah Parsons. He, along with loyal fans of the squad, just received the good news today.
The Cowboys are picking up the fifth-year option in Micah Parsons' contract, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. The twist is that the Jerry Jones-led front office is designating him as a defensive end on this deal. Parsons is normally considered a linebacker but it will free up some flexibility for the Cowboys.
This deal as a defensive end will see Parsons earn only $21.32 million. There is quite a disparity when comparing this amount to the linebacker's salary. He would normally net $25 million by 2025 but that does not look to be the case anymore.
Parsons' contract situation with the Cowboys
The Cowboys may have considered the prominent position Parsons had been playing under Mike McCarthy's system. In the past two years, he has been designated as a defensive end 87.8% of the time. Regardless, he thrived in that role. His three Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro nods prove that as well. Moreover, in the same span of time, he was only a couple of votes away from being crowned as the league's Defensive Player of the Year.
But, there is still a lot of work to do for the Cowboys' front office to make him stay. Parsons hopes to have a long-term deal by next season and might sit out if not given a hefty paycheck. His expectation? Be the highest-paid defensive player that the league has ever seen. He is slowly getting there and will be integral in helping the Cowboys finally win the Super Bowl with Dak Prescott.
This past season Parsons balled out for the Cowboys. He notched 64 combined tackles with 28 of them being assisted. His eyes are always set on taking the quarterback down and he has been accomplishing that quite a lot. That effort netted him 14 sacks for an insane year. Will he get the contract he deserves?