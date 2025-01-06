Mike McCarthy's future as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys remains up in the air, but it does appear the organization is nearing a potential decision.

The Chicago Bears requested to interview McCarthy for their HC opening but the Cowboys have yet to respond. Via Adam Schefter:

“Cowboys have yet to respond to the Bears’ interview request for Mike McCarthy. It poses an interesting dilemma: allow your head coach to talk to another team or block him to keep him with your franchise.”

This is an interesting situation. If they do grant Chicago permission, it would almost certainly mean the Cowboys are willing to part ways with their boss, who has been in charge since 2020. On Monday, owner Jerry Jones said McCarthy wants to be back but he's yet to make a decision on his future:

“Mike’s one of the best coaches that I think there is. He was made to coach here. He’s done absolutely nothing to diminish my opinion of him as a coach,” Jones said, later adding that “I don't know that I am considering making a change.”

“That’s what the next few days and weeks are about now,” he said.

McCarthy also said he wants to run it back with the Cowboys:

“I have a lot of confidence in myself as a head coach. But, you know, I think like anything, body of work and all of the statistics, I think it’s more about the program, the details of what needs to be done, how can we get better,” McCarthy said. “All those things go into these decisions of whether you originally get the job or continuing to move forward. So I’m definitely in position with Jerry to move forward. I mean, there’s no question about that in my mind.”

Dallas finished the 2024 season with a 7-10 record and lost QB Dak Prescott to a season-ending hamstring injury in November.