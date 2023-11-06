CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott were dominant despite their loss to the Eagles. The Cowboys WR even notched Michael Irvin's record.

The Dallas Cowboys were so close to delivering another blow to Jalen Hurts and his Philadelphia Eagles. They came up short as Dak Prescott and the offense would commit some crucial mistakes in the late-game. But, this did not stop CeeDee Lamb from popping off in their matchup. The wide receiver did so well that he got on the precipice of greatness and nearly beat Michael Irvin's record in this game.

CeeDee Lamb notched over 10 receptions and got away with 150 receiving yards. This is the third game he has ever accomplished this feat with the Cowboys. The offensive masterclass he put on against the Eagles placed him alongside Michael Irvin who is the only other player in the franchise's history to do the same, per NFL on ESPN.

Before the game ended, the Cowboys wide receiver got 11 receptions with an average of 17.4 yards per play. This got Lamb a dominant 191 receiving yards to help propel the Dak Prescott-led offense. The receiver-quarterback duo was fairly dominant together and just needed one more play for the Cowboys to triumph.

Unfortunately, a series of incomplete passes, and tough coverages from James Bradberry in the clutch stopped their momentum. They now look to regroup and look for better strategies to optimize this insanely talented duo. Hopefully the next time that Cowboys fans see them in this type of dominant form, they would be steamrolling the New York Giants and suffocating their quarterback once again. Nonetheless, title contention hopes will still remain high during their supposed year.