Although they lost on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are widely expected to bounce back next week against the Giants.

On Sunday afternoon, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys dropped to 5-3 on the 2023 NFL season with a crushing road loss to their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, who pushed their own record to an NFL-best 8-1 in the process. The Cowboys had several opportunities late in this game to steal an impressive victory; however, a combination of backbreaking mistakes as well as big-time plays by the Eagles' defense left Dallas short by a final score of 28-23.

However, although Cowboys fans are likely understandably frustrated at the present moment, the team can find some solace in the fact that their next opponent is one of the worst and most heavily banged-up teams in the NFL, the New York Giants. In fact, so horrendous have the Giants been so far this season that Dallas is opening up as an astonishing 15.5-point favorite for the contest, which will take place at home, per DraftKings Sportsbook (via RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys).

The Cowboys have largely been impressive thus far in the 2023 season; however, the two best teams they have played–the San Francisco 49ers and now the Eagles–have resulted in tough losses. Dak Prescott for his part played a solid game on Sunday afternoon, completing 29 of 44 pass attempts for 374 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. However, the Cowboys' offensive line was unable to give him much time in the fourth quarter, as he took several brutal sacks that effectively ended Dallas' hopes of a comeback.

The Cowboys and Giants are slated to kick off at 4:25 PM ET on November 12.