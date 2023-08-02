Football is back, baby! It's not an NFL training camp if a fight doesn't break out between teammates. On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys went through this familiar song and dance. Star quarterback Dak Prescott and star cornerback Trevon Diggs got into a fight at training camp. Tensions were running hot, and while no punches were thrown, a ball was thrown and some fiery words were thrown (mainly from Diggs).

Trevon Diggs told Dak Prescott to “shut your bitch ass up” today at practice. Dak then proceeded to throw the football at Diggs as he jogged back to the defensive huddle… THIS TEAM IS WINNING THE DAMN SUPER BOWL!!!! via @clarencehilljr pic.twitter.com/GIA7AuPaut — Ernie (@es3_09) August 1, 2023

Cowboys fans had mixed reactions to this fight between Diggs and Prescott. One side thinks that this fight is indicative of a problem, and that this is a bad warning sign for the future. The other side thinks that this is just normal training camp behavior, and that Dallas will be better for it. Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant is firmly on the second camp, as evidenced by his tweet.

“I love it 😍 ❤️ make or break type s—!!you either going to be dawg or a bitch it ain’t no in between LFG 🚀”

I love it 😍 ❤️ make or break type shit!!you either going to be dawg or a bitch it ain’t no in between LFG 🚀 https://t.co/uq0ltAoPOM — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 1, 2023

Bryant, a former player himself, knows that this moment is what builds a team together. These athletes are ultra-competitive, and in a game as physical as football, tensions are bound to flare up. How Prescott and Diggs respond to this fight will determine how this season goes for the Cowboys. If they use this as fire for the 2023 season, it's only going to result in good things.

The Cowboys come into the 2023 season with the same expectations they've had for the last decade or so: win the Super Bowl. In theory, they have the pieces to make it all the way to the final dance. It's just a matter of making these pieces work cohesively and efficiently come playoff time. Is this the year they finally break through?