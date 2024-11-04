The Dallas Cowboys dropped to 3-5 after their latest defeat, a 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The season is spiraling out of control for Dallas, a team that had set its sights on a postseason return and a deep playoff run.

While frustrated Cowboys fans are directing most of their criticism at quarterback Dak Prescott and team owner/general manager Jerry Jones, head coach Mike McCarthy is also receiving his share of negative feedback.

One notable figure who believes McCarthy’s time with the Cowboys may be running out is former wide receiver Dez Bryant, who shared his view that any chance of winning a championship under McCarthy is over.

“If I’m being honest… The window has closed for a Super Bowl chance with McCarthy,” Bryant wrote on X.

He added:

“My honest opinion… I think the boys need to move with time…. A new philosophy in Dallas …. I’ll go get one of these outstanding college coaches and build from there,” he wrote.

The Cowboys will have the chance to get back into the win column next Sunday when they host the rival Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy doesn't have a contract beyond this season

McCarthy does not have a contract for next season, as the deal he signed in 2020 expires after the current campaign. Jerry Jones explained earlier this year that he had confidence in McCarthy's coaching abilities and that his career accolades speak for themselves, via NFL.com.

“I believe this team is very close and capable of achieving our ultimate goals and the best step forward for us will be with Mike McCarthy as our head coach,” Jones said. “There is great benefit to continuing the team's progress under Mike's leadership as our head coach. Specifically, there are many layers of success that have occurred this season as a result of Mike's approach to leading the team, both with individual players and with our team collectively.”

“Mike has the highest regular season winning percentage of any head coach in Cowboys history and we will dedicate ourselves, in partnership with him, to translating that into reaching our postseason goals. Certainly, Mike's career has demonstrated postseason success at a high level, and we have great confidence that can continue.”

Whether or not the Cowboys decide to extend McCarthy remains an open debate.