Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is at the top of the hot seat list midway through the 2024 season and is beginning to feel the pressure. McCarthy could not help himself from allowing his frustration to boil into anger on the sidelines in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons as he slammed an iPad into the turf.

McCarthy was reacting to his team's failed fourth-down attempt in the second quarter resulting in a turnover on downs. The play was an attempted end-around to CeeDee Lamb, who was stopped behind the line of scrimmage for a short loss. Linebacker Kaden Eliss was the first man to reach him and was later joined by Jessie Bates III and Dee Alford.

At halftime of the game, the Falcons led the Cowboys 14-10. Kirk Cousins accounted for both of Atlanta's first-half scores, hitting Drake London and Darnell Mooney for a pair of trips to the end zone.

The Cowboys' lone first-half score came on an awkward pass from Dak Prescott to Rico Dowdle in the end zone. As the play broke down, Prescott lobbed a high pass to his running back, who bobbled the ball multiple times before securing it off his back.

Mike McCarthy's contract will end with the Cowboys at the end of 2024

With the way 2024 has gone so far, many Cowboys fans are pushing for McCarthy to lose his job before the end of the season. McCarthy's relationship with team owner Jerry Jones makes it unlikely that he will be fired midseason, but the longtime head coach's contract will expire at the end of the year.

Jones has a clear soft spot for McCarthy, but the team could move on in the offseason if a better option presents itself. Before accepting the position with Dallas, McCarthy served 13 years at the helm of the Green Bay Packers. He was fired during the 2018 season.

McCarthy is currently in his fifth season with the Cowboys. He signed a five-year contract in 2020, one year after the team relieved Jason Garrett of his duties at the end of a 10-year run.