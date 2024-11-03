The Dallas Cowboys fell to 3-5 through the first eight games of the 2024 NFL season, dropping a 27-21 decision to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday afternoon at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

And it wasn't the only loss the Cowboys endured. Quarterback Dak Prescott departed the game in the third quarter with what initially appeared to be a hand injury, but was later ruled out due to a hamstring ailment. Meanwhile, CeeDee Lamb departed after suffering a shoulder injury.

And Prescott's frustration was evident based on what he was caught on camera saying while on the sidelines. While looking dismayed at what was unfolding on the field after his departure, he visibly said, “We f***ing suck!” late in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys have no choice but to get back to work in preparation to face the rival Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys committed to Dak Prescott with a massive contract extension

The Cowboys are now tied to Prescott for the next several seasons at a hefty price tag. He signed a four-year, $240 million deal, keeping him in Dallas through 2028 and making him now the highest-paid quarterback in the history of the National Football League.

The $231 million that he's guaranteed is also the highest in NFL history for any one player, surpassing the $230 million guaranteed for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones was more than happy to hand him the hefty contract, going so far as to say that Prescott will be the Dallas quarterback for “the rest of my time“, via ESPN.

“There's a lot of me that thinks [that] I hope Dak is our quarterback for the rest of my time,” Jones said. “And that's not just limited to the terms of this contract, either. I have a lot of confidence in him. He brings so much to the table. He's a player that the team follows — that's big.”

So far this season, Prescott has thrown for 1,978 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.