Former San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowl strong safety Donte Whitner thinks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sucks.

Whitner is currently an NFL TV analyst for NBC Sports. He made the bold proclamation after the 49ers' 42-10 rout of the Cowboys on SNF, per journalist Matthew Keys.

NBC Sports Bay Area analyst @DonteWhitner, when asked what he thought of tonight's game between the Cowboys and the 49ers — well, he did not mince words: "Dak Prescott sucks. Period." #DALvsSF #FTTB #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/2YjBaS0dVs — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) October 9, 2023

Dak Prescott completed 14 of 24 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in the Cowboys' loss in Week 5. Prescott had his worst game of the season on Sunday – he threw three straight interceptions in the second half. Two of those picks led to two 49ers touchdowns.

Donte Whitner wasn't alone criticizing Dak Prescott

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Donte Whitner wasn't the only former NFL player who criticized Dak Prescott harshly after the brutal loss to the 49ers. Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe also shared his thoughts on Prescott's miserable performance on SNF.

“All I heard was, ‘We got a historic defense!' Turnovers are in Dak's (Prescott's) DNA. The Cowboys are who we thought they were. We shouldn't be surprised by this,” Shannon Sharpe said.

The outcome of the highly-anticipated 49ers vs. Cowboys Week 5 matchup was surprising. It was a game pitting the league's second-ranked offense against the NFL's second-ranked defense. The 49ers' remained unbeaten thanks mainly to their offense. Quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 252 yards, four touchdowns (three to tight end George Kittle), and zero interceptions. Purdy's insane performance this season has ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan comparing him to the great Joe Montana.

On the other hand, the Cowboys' once-staunch defense couldn't stop the 49ers all game long. With the way things are going, it isn't just their defense that needs a wake-up call. Dak Prescott wilted under pressure against a top-notch 49ers defense led by Nick Bosa. Prescott must play better if the Cowboys want to keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.