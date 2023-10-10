Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan has been around long enough to see greatness in the NFL. That's exactly what Ryan, an ESPN NFL analyst, sees in San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Ryan compared Purdy to 49ers Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana on Sunday, per Get Up's official X account.

Rex Ryan says Brock Purdy reminds him of Joe Montana 👀 "Just put a 16 on his jersey. … This kid is absolutely spectacular." pic.twitter.com/9qEnFA6WDr — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 9, 2023

“Put a 16 on his jersey. That's who he reminds me of – Joe Montana. And his mobility, how accurate the kid is with the football, the poise that he has. Here' the thing right here with the flea flicker…all those type of things,” Ryan said.

“This dude is so confident, he's got that swag, the natural swag that he has. But his mobility…the guy's phenomenal. He literally steps up and moves in the pocket. Accurate throwing, has vision down the field. This kid is absolutely spectacular,” Ryan concluded.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Rex Ryan isn't alone in his assessment of Brock Purdy. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy also sang the 49ers quarterback's praises prior to their Week 5 matchup. The Dallas tactician Purdy's command of the offense and his entire upside.

“I mean this guy was born to play quarterback,” McCarthy said.

Brock Purdy proved McCarthy right when he dismantled the Cowboys offense on SNF. Purdy racked up 252 passing yards, four touchdown passes, and zero interceptions in the 49ers' 42-10 romp over Dallas. Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton promptly dropped his MVP take on Purdy after the game.

Purdy's journey from Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft to potential NFL MVP candidate is astounding. Although the 49ers fell just short of reaching Super Bowl LVII, they could win their sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy with the way Brock Purdy is playing.