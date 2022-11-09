By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot is the latest player to attempt to get wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to join their team.

Beckham, who is currently a free agent, is nearing his return to the field. The veteran pass catcher suffered a torn ACL in last season’s Super Bowl but is expected to soon decide on where he will play in 2022.

Over the past week, several people within the Cowboys organization have made it clear that they would like to see Beckham join the team. Both head coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones have spoken about him in recent days.

On Wednesday, Elliot was the most recent member of the Cowboys to advocate for the signing of Beckham.

Via The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill:

“Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: “We want him. We want OBJ”

With his statement, Elliot made it clear how the Cowboys currently feel about Odell Beckham Jr.

Upon the return of quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys currently sit at 6-2 and are second in the NFC East. But the offense is in desperate need of a boost at wide receiver, and Beckham could be just that.

At the moment, CeeDee Lamb has proved to be a capable WR1. He has recorded 43 receptions for 556 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season. But past Lamb, there has been a lack of production.

Noah Brown has played well in an elevated role this season. He has recorded 25 receptions for 339 receiving yards and one touchdown over seven games this season.

Michael Gallup is still working his way back onto the field and is yet to be extremely productive. He has recorded 12 receptions for 135 receiving yards and one touchdown this season.

Beckham joining this Cowboys offense would immediately make this group better. He proved to still have a lot in the tank last season, and could potentially be dominant once again.