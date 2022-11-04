Ezekiel Elliott’s expected status for Week 10 Cowboys vs. Packers

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently told 105.3 The FAN that he expects Ezekiel Elliott to return against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, per Jon Machota.

This news isn’t surprising given reports out of Cowboys’ camp over the past couple of weeks. Jones previously hinted that Elliott might have played in Week 8 had Dallas not had a Week 9 buy. But he now has 2 weeks to ramp up for Week 10.

“It had everything to do with how we’re doing this this weekend with this bye coming up,” Jones explained in reference to Ezekiel Elliott missing Week 8. “I’m not so sure we would’ve done it this way had we not had the bye.”

Dallas leaned on Tony Pollard who delivered 3 touchdowns in Ezekiel Elliott’s absence last week. Pollard’s excellent effort has led some people around the NFL world to question Dallas’ running back rotation. But Jerry Jones is standing firm on Ezekiel Elliott’s status as the Cowboys’ primary running back.

“No, there’s no argument,” Jones said. “Zeke’s ability to punish, Zeke’s ability to deliver it, Zeke’s ability to what he does for us in pass protection & frankly Zeke’s ability to make big plays are there.”

Regardless of who the RB1 is for Dallas, there is no question that the Cowboys feature a dynamic rushing attack between Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Elliott provides quality early-down production while Pollard adds late-down excitement. Both players will be crucial to Dallas’ success moving forward.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Elliott will be back on the field in Week 10 against the Packers.