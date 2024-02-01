Micah Parsons claims that he was not blaming his teammates for the loss against Green Bay.

The Dallas Cowboys once again had a promising season end in disappointing fashion in the playoffs. The Cowboys were eliminated by the #7 seed, the Green Bay Packers, at home in the first round of the playoffs. It wasn't even close either as Dallas lost to Green Bay 48-32.

Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons discussed the game on a podcast recently, and he was called out on Twitter saying that he was blaming his teammates for the loss. Here is what Parsons originally said:

“I'm at complete peace, you know?” Micah Parsons said. “Yeah, and I say that because I don't think I've could have done anything more to try to win that game. And that comes to watching film with the other guys in the room saying what I'm seeing, being vocal out there on the field. I was completely at peace because I know I don't have no regrets about how I performed or what I put into the game. And you know, and I appreciate what really matters.”

NFL analyst Dov Kleiman then saw the post, and he responded saying that it sounded like Parsons was blaming his Cowboys teammates.

“Wild: #Cowboys Micah Parsons seemingly implies the blame should be put on his teammates for their loss against the #Packers,” Dov Kleiman said.

Wild: #Cowboys Micah Parsons seemingly implies the blame should be put on his teammates for their loss against the #Packers 🤦🏻‍♂️ (h/t @cowboy_cobra)pic.twitter.com/zWHwlFgzYk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 1, 2024

Parsons didn't say anything about his Cowboys teammates in the video, and he made it clear that he wasn't blaming anyone for what happened. He was simply happy with how he played.

“Lol that’s what you took you are delusional!!” Parsons said in a tweet. “If I wanted to blame a particular person I would said that ! Like I stated we lost as a team but I do not lose sleep saying I wish I gave more effort on a play! I gave everything I had ! Know your best ain’t good enough sometimes! Once yall realize the game of football takes all 48 players willing to put the team before themselves and focus actually on winning!! The narrative the game is dictated by 1 or 3 players is so overrated !! Everyones play is dictated on everyone doing their job! So please stfu!”

The Cowboys star was clearly not happy with that false narrative being spread about what his comments meant. The Cowboys lost, and it was disappointing, but Parsons was pleased with the way he played, and he didn't come out and put the blame on anybody. Like he said, sometimes your best isn't good enough.