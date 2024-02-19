Micah Parsons isn't standing for the Dak Prescott hate.

Dak Prescott has been the Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback for eight years now, but they've failed to make a deep playoff run with him at the helm. That's resulted in a lot of criticism and hate from analysts and the media overall. However, teammate Micah Parsons is sick of hearing it and believes Dak isn't the issue.

Parsons recently spoke to Stephen A. Smith on his podcast and said it's defense that wins championships, not an elite quarterback.

“At some point, yeah the quarterbacks not always going to be stifling perfect. The greatest quarterback isn’t stifling perfect. At some point your defense has to say, hey were going to get a stop,” Parsons said.

Stephen A. Smith then replied:

“For the purposes of right now, all I’m saying to you is this, the brother’s been your quarterback for 8 years dawg.”

Parsons came back with:

“And how many of those years has he had a top defense. Defense wins championships.”

Parsons has a point. Nevertheless, the reality is Dak has failed to produce at the level needed in the playoffs for the Cowboys. He owns a 2-5 record as QB1 in the postseason and was non-existent in the first half of the loss to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round last month.

Regardless of his lack of success on the big stage, the Cowboys remain content with Prescott being their main man moving forward. That being said, if they flame out in the first or second round again next season, it's hard to imagine Dallas sticking with Dak.