The Dallas Cowboys were late to the head coaching search party this offseason. Jerry Jones and company waited until the playoffs were well underway to make the decision to move on from. Mike McCarthy, and now the Cowboys are searching for the next person to lead their team.

On Tuesday, the Cowboys locked in an interview with a candidate that almost nobody expected. Current Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer completed an interview with the team for its open head coaching position.

After the Cowboys announced the move on social media, fans of the team were in shock and immediately expressed their displeasure with the idea.

“If you really hire a guy who isn’t a good offensive coordinator to be head coach. I’m done,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Huge L. If we hire Schott over some of the other candidates for HC then I’ll be very inclined to not watch a single Cowboys game next season,” another fan wrote.

Schottenheimer has been the offensive coordinator with the Cowboys for two seasons since Kellen Moore left the same position, and now he's looking for a promotion. He has no head coach experience at the NFL level but has a long history as an assistant, including stints with the old St. Louis Rams, the New York Jets and the Seattle Seahawks as the offensive coordinator.

It remains to be seen whether Schottenheimer would want to call plays if he is the next head coach or whether he would hire an offensive coordinator to handle those duties, but there's no question that this Cowboys offense needs to get better next season if they want to get back to the playoffs.

Schottenheimer joins a short list of candidates that have interviewed with the Cowboys. Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier, former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Moore, who is now the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, have all completed interviews in recent days.

Based on their reactions, the Cowboys fans are hoping that they go in a different direction than Schottenheimer for the team's next head coach. However, he got his chance to impress Jones and the rest of the front office and now it's on the team to make the difficult decision.