The Dallas Cowboys are still searching for their next head coach and continue to partake in interviews to find the right candidate. One of their next interviews is with someone from in-house, the Cowboys' offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. The team respects him very much, and he's been a coordinator in the league for almost a decade. There's a good chance that he could become the next head coach, and there seems to be an offer awaiting him, according to radio host Shan Shariff.

“Hearing an offer could be coming soon for Brian Schottenheimer,” Shariff wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Schottenheimer has been the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys for the last two seasons, as he originally joined in 2022 as a coaching analyst. If Schottenhemier is the pick as the next head coach, it'll probably be because of the chemistry he already has with the offense and Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys have always had a solid offense, and making Schottenheimer the guy for the job wouldn't be a surprise.

Who will the Cowboys hire as their next head coach?

The Cowboys have a list of candidates that they've interviewed so far which include Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh. There have also been talks that they were interested in interviewing Deion Sanders for the coaching position and that he was a real candidate for the job.

Kliff Kingsbury was an option as well, but he noted that he won't be taking any interviews until the Washington Commanders are out of the playoffs.

This season, the Cowboys took a step back from what they've been for the past few years. Some of that has to do with the injuries on both sides of the ball, but they were inconsistent when everyone was healthy. At the end of the season, there were rumors that Mike McCarthy wouldn't return as the head coach for the Cowboys, and Jerry Jones didn't renew his contract, now making him a free agent.

It's uncertain what the Cowboys are looking for in their next head coach, but there's no doubt that whoever it is will have huge expectations from Day 1. The Cowboys still have the roster to compete, and they'll believe that they have what it takes to make it to the playoffs. It'll be interesting to see in the coming days who will be the person in charge of the team.