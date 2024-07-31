Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are currently gearing up for what figures to be a highly important 2024-25 NFL season as for the future direction of the franchise. Jones is the owner of the team and has long been the face of all things Cowboys, but unfortunately, that hasn't had such a positive connotation in recent years due to the team's shortcomings in the postseason.

Jones has garnered a reputation for himself as being one of the most involved and passionate owners in the game, but that hasn't stopped some of the Cowboys' former players from criticizing him over the years, including former offensive lineman Ross Tucker, who recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to point to a noteworthy example of Jones' alleged cheapness in how he ran the franchise.

“None of my teams paid for massages. Heck, the Cowboys payroll deducted for lunch,” wrote Ross, responding to a clip from the Ross Tucker podcast in which former New York Giants Darren Waller praised the way that team gave players access to things required to their job for free.

Jerry Jones is estimated to be at over $14 billion, per Forbes, which makes him one of the 140 riches men in the world, making it highly questionable to say the least that he wouldn't allow players to eat for free at the team's facility.

Can the Cowboys put it together this year?

The Cowboys have been knocking on the door of real postseason success for quite some time now but have still found ways to fall flat on their faces in the biggest moments over the last couple seasons.

In 2023, Dak Prescott and the offense struggled mightily in a relatively close but ultimately highly disappointing road loss vs the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round. Then, this past season, Prescott struggled again, but not nearly as bad as the Cowboys' defense, which made Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love look like a bona fide superstar en route to demolishing the team and giving them their first home loss of the season at the worst possible time.

All told, there's no doubting that the Cowboys are one of the league's better teams and have the potential to do something great, but talking about it and doing it are two different things.

In any case, Jerry Jones might instill a bit better morale around the organization by using a small percentage of his incomprehensible wealth to grab his players some sandwiches.