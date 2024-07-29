There was already a lot to think about for the Dallas Cowboys training camp. Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones had to carefully have discussions to fully flesh out the contracts of guys like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons. However, with this headache in mind, this squad was struck by terrifying news involving Sam Williams which could alter the way their 2024-25 campaign.

Tough sight to see in Cowboys training camp

The Cowboys training camp saw Sam Williams go down with an injury. This big defensive menace grimaced in a lot of pain with teammates surrounding him. If that sight of his pain during the ailment was not enough, Jerry Jones noted that the organization was starting to fear the worst, per Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team.

The owner along with Cowboys head honcho Mike McCarthy might lose their player to an ACL injury. If that were the case, this squad no longer just has to think about his recovery. Rather, the Cowboys have to ponder about his capability to keep producing high numbers for the organization.

After all, Williams has been a great part of the Micah Parsons-led Cowboys defense. Just in his second year, he was able to be fielded for 17 games. His output during that span of time was not at all bad. He had 26 total tackles with 15 of them being solo takedowns. Moreover, his eyes flare up along with the rest of the Cowboys whenever they are faced with an elite signal caller. Due to this, he was able to total seven quarterback hits and an insane 4.5 sacks.

Now, only time will be able to tell if Williams gets to return to the field as his former self. There is still no confirmation if it was actually a torn ACL. However, adjusting rotations this early in the Cowboys training camp is not at all a bad idea.

What happened to Sam Williams?

Often, schemes that are supposed to be executed for the season are the ones rehearsed at training camps. It was exactly that case which prompted the unexpected injury. Williams came off a block and then planted his foot the wrong way. This resulted in him falling down and not getting up for a lot of minutes. Obviously, a lot of concern enveloped the Cowboys training camp facility which prompted them to halt for a good while.

Williams was then carted off by the team's medics to be evaluated. While there is nothing absolute about what type of injury he has, the Cowboys are surely not going to have him by their side for the next few weeks. The best fans can do is send their prayers and hope that his injury does not affect the trajectory of his career.