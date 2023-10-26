The Dallas Cowboys recent injury report consists of a key player on the offensive line in left tackle Tyron Smith who is listed as having a neck problem and was limited in practice according to NBC Sports' Charean Williams.

This wouldn't be the first time Smith has dealt with a neck problem as it was the reason he missed 14 games in the 2020 season after he got surgery in that area. Besides that, he has proven to have an injury history, missing games in the past with issues along his legs. In fact, he's missed two games this season already with a knee injury.

It's not a certainty that he's missing the Cowboys next game against the Los Angeles Rams, but his status is currently up in the air. There is confidence from Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy that the team is “healthy” coming off the bye week.

“We’re healthy just coming off the bye week. That’s probably the biggest thing. I think it’s where you want to be,” McCarthy said. “Our pure GPS numbers was the biggest output of the year that we’ve had. I’m looking for another one today.”

As mentioned by NBC Sports, Smith has not played a full season of football since 2015, missing a total of 47 of a “possible” 120 games since then. A lucrative statistic to say the least, but that injury bug has been prominent among others in the Cowboys offensive line as well.

If the Cowboys offensive line can stay healthy, there's no doubt they're one of the strongest units in the league. They hope to be fully healthy as they get ready to defend home-field as they face the Rams this Sunday.