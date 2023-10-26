Jerry Jones has always been confident. He's confident in his coaching staff, confident in his players, and confident in the front office that he leads. It's a strong trait for the patriarch of a franchise to have. It would be hard to expect Jones' subordinates to perform to the best of their ability if the head of the snake had no confidence in their capabilities.

Jones' willingness to stick to his guns can be a good thing. Former Cowboy Randy Gregory's development from off-the-field disaster to stud pass rusher was just one example of that.

If Jones lost confidence in Gregory and the coaching staff charged with molding him into an effective player, the Cowboys never would have got any production out of Gregory. Instead, Gregory put together three highly-productive seasons as a centerpiece in Dallas' defense.

Jones' confidence can also hurt the Cowboys. When asked by reporters how confident he was in the players already in the building ahead of this year's trade deadline on Halloween, Jones gave the standard response.

“I don’t see anything heated up to a level that would cause something to happen,” Jones said, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “If we don’t do anything at this trade deadline, we’ve got a team, in my mind, that can get us where we want to go.”

Jones is right. The Dallas Cowboys do currently have a roster that is capable of winning a Super Bowl. They have a top-10 quarterback, a stable offensive line, two elite weapons in CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard, and a defense that has shown top-shelf dominance at times over the last two season.

All things considered, the Cowboys could very well have all the pieces in place to win a Super Bowl. Jones' confidence is not misplaced. It is, however, preventing the Cowboys from taking the steps necessary to actually go the distance.

Juxtaposed with Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman's seemingly undying willingness to cram every ounce of talent he can into the Eagles' locker room, Jones' complacency does not sit well with the fanbase.

Last season the undefeated Eagles spent draft capital to add Robert Quinn to one of the best defensive lines in football. This year Roseman has already added future Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones to an already elite receiving corps and addressed his defense's most glaring weakness by trading for former Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard.

Are the Eagles out of Super Bowl contention without those two players? Absolutely not. But Roseman and the Eagles' front office didn't let that stop them from acquiring them.

The question for a lot of Cowboys fans isn't whether or not the team can win a Super Bowl with the roster they already have. The question is why, with Dallas' biggest rival and the reigning NFC champions still rowing the boat, can't the Cowboys stack more talent on top of an already talented roster too?

Jones might be right. The Dallas Cowboys might already be set to make a strong playoff push and win the franchise's sixth championship. But if Jones isn't willing to capitalize on the Cowboys' competitive window and bring difference makers in to get the team over the hump, the rest of the league may leave Dallas in the dust.