Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is reassuring fans about the Cowboys offense ahead of the 2023 season. In particular, Jones implied that the offense should be a great fit for quarterback Dak Prescott, who faced flack after another Cowboys playoff run ended short last season.

The Cowboys offense enters into a new era as Brian Schottenheimer takes over for previous offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moore took a lot of heat for the Dak Prescott's struggles, which resulted in his firing. Moore is now the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, and will have the chance to redeem himself with Justin Herbert.

In the mean time, Schottenheimer takes over with the task of “fixing” Dak Prescott. Prescott tied for the league lead in interceptions with 15 last season, despite missing several games.

However, Schottenheimer has by no means established a reputation as an offensive tactician. While Schottenheimer will team up with head coach Mike McCarthy to run the offense, both have received flack in the past for their offenses. Schottenheimer received the blunt of the criticism while running the Seahawks offense with Russell Wilson and McCarthy saw the heat at the end of his tenure with Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers.

Jerry Jones spoke on the offense saying, “It's Dak-friendly … He’s going to have an offensive line that is going to be able to protect him better, their spacing is narrower, which is conducive to protection. He’s going to have more opportunities to dump the ball off to the backs. He’s going to have less to do before the snap, and less to read after the snap … When you combine it all then I’m confident that we’re going to be excited about how it protects Dak and how it actually helps efficiency for Dak,” per Michael David-Smith of NBC Sports.

Reading between the lines, it seems like Jerry Jones wants Prescott do less and take on more of a game manager role. If the offense doesn't improve, expect for Prescott and his coaches to be on the hot seat at the end of the year.