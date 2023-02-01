After the Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round, questions centered around what moves owner Jerry Jones would make to put the team in a better position to make their first championship game appearance since 1995.

What resulted was numerous changes in the coaching staff, including the firing of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The latter means head coach Mike McCarthy will take over the play-calling duties.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Jerry Jones said McCarthy’s control of the offense will come with a twist.

Jerry Jones said Mike McCarthy will call the plays and a version of the offenses he ran in Green Bay will be coming to Dallas. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) February 1, 2023

On the surface, hearing this bit of information sounds good overall, especially when it’s considered McCarthy won a Super Bowl title during his days as coach of the Green Bay Packers. On the other hand, there was a quarterback named Aaron Rodgers who was there to execute what was called, if Rodgers wasn’t calling audibles at the line of scrimmage to change plays.

In other words, it’s probably not a stretch to say Dak Prescott isn’t at the level Rodgers has played at, and the offense as a whole is lacking in talent. Besides wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Tony Pollard (who was injured during the 49ers game), there isn’t much that would consistently threaten an opposing defense with big-play potential.

If there is something McCarthy could bring to the offense, it’s an identity to lean on. Under Moore’s direction, it didn’t look like they knew if they wanted to lean on the passing or running game.

One thing’s for sure. With McCarthy calling the plays, he’s the next man in line to get released by Jones if there’s no improvement.