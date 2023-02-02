Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse is in possession of one of the greatest football memorabilia in recent history, and that’s no other than the football that ended up being the final interception thrown by legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Kearse, who picked off Tom Brady in the Wild Card Round game that was won by the Cowboys (31-14) and which turned out to be the last NFL game of the future Hall of Fame signal-caller, posted a picture on Twitter showing the actual ball he intercepted in the said contest.

Now, it could also be remembered that Tom Brady had already retired before only to make a comeback tour to give it another go with the Buccaneers. But this time, his retirement does feel that it’s for good. If Brady does stay retired, then the ball in possession of Kearse should only go up in value, though, it’s very much possible that he’d just hold on to it — forever.

Kearse’s interception happened early in the second quarter of the Wild Card Round game against the Buccaneers when Tom Brady was looking to complete a pass to wide receiver Russell Gage in the end zone. Brady finished that game with 351 passing yards and two touchdowns along with that Kearse pick on 35 of 66 completions.

While he failed in his mission to lead the Buccaneers to another Super Bowl win in 2022, Tom Brady will go down, without a doubt, as one of the greatest ever — if not the greatest — to ever do it in the sport of football.