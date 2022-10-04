Jerry Jones’ blunt response on expectations when Dak Prescott first went out with injury

The Dallas Cowboys are doing just fine, even without star quarterback Dak Prescott. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed his mild surprise over the fact that his team has already won three games without Prescott, who is nearing a return from a hand injury he suffered in Week 1’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington.

“No. No, I did not,” Jerry Jones said when asked during an appearance on 105.3 The FAN whether he saw the Cowboys roping three wins in a row while Dak Prescott recuperates away from the field (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic).

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on if he expected the Cowboys to be 3-1 after Dak's injury: "No. No, I did not." Jones was hoping they wouldn't get knocked out of the playoff race before Dak returned. "We do have help on the way." Said he still expects Tyron Smith to return this year — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 4, 2022

Dak Prescott is still carrying a questionable tag, but there is an increasing expectation that he can finally make his way back to active duty this coming Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams on the road. Either way, the Cowboys seem confident that they can sustain their momentum with backup quarterback Cooper Rush running the show from under center. Rush started in all three victories so far of the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL season. He is coming off his best game yet, when he went 15 of 27 for 223 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions in the Cowboys’ 25-10 demolition job of the Washington Commanders at home last Sunday.

In three starts to date this season, Rush has played as good as the Cowboys expected him to as a placeholder for Dak Prescott. Still, the Cowboys are at their best when Dak Prescott is playing. Until then, Dallas will have to hope that Rush continues to provide stability at the position and the team’s defense to hold up.