At this point, Jerry Jones is synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys. The outspoken owner has been tied to the hip with America’s team ever since he acquired them. His bold predictions and bolder offseason moves have made him somewhat of a polarizing character amongst football fans. Still, there’s no denying that he embodies the Cowboys.

Recently, though, Jerry Jones made some… rather interesting comments. The Cowboys owner talked about how his quarterback, Dak Prescott, shared some similarities with Tom Brady. Yes, THAT Tom Brady, seven-time Super Bowl winner and QB of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here’s Jones’ full statement. (via Jon Machota)

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan: “There’s a lot of me that sees the excellence Tom Brady is about, how much he focuses on the nuances of the game, I see those characteristics in Dak. And I see the improvement. We just want to be a part of the story of Dak Prescott as he evolves.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 9, 2022

To be clear, Dak Prescott has been a damn good quarterback for the Cowboys. He’s authored multiple 4,000-yard seasons for the team since he was drafted by the team. But comparing Dak Prescott to Tom Brady isn’t even funny. We have not seen any indication that Prescott can be just as good, if not better, than Brady.

The Cowboys are looking to destroy the narratives that have formed around them. Prescott and the team has been to the playoffs many times, but have failed to make it out of the Wild Card many times as well. They are hoping that this season will finally be the year they turn their fortunes around.