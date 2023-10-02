Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys improved their 2023 record to 3-1 on Sunday with a resounding 38-3 blowout victory over the New England Patriots. Prescott threw for 261 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions in the Cowboys victory, which helped them move on from last week's embarrassment against the Arizona Cardinals.

The game also marked the reunion between Prescott and former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is now a member of the Patriots. Elliott had a relatively quiet game in his return to Dallas, taking six carries for 16 yards on the afternoon.

After the game, the two former teammates were seen embracing at midfield in what figured to be a bittersweet moment for Cowboys fans.

Dak and Zeke hug it out after the game 🫶 pic.twitter.com/6NkVedbP9r — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 1, 2023

Ezekiel Elliott spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Cowboys, having been drafted there in 2016, the same year that the Cowboys also selected Prescott.

The pair immediately became one of the most lethal quarterback-running back duos in the NFL, leading Dallas on several runs to the playoffs during their time together. Although injuries and inconsistent play eventually began to catch up with Elliott during the later half of his Cowboys tenure, he will still always hold a special place in Dallas fans' hearts for the electric performances he put up seemingly on a weekly basis.

Elliott signed a one-year contract with the Patriots this past offseason.

As for Prescott and the Cowboys, Dallas will face their toughest test of the season thus far when they travel to face the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on October 8. That game is slated to kick off at 8:20 PM ET.