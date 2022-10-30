The Dallas Cowboys approached 50 points in their win over the Chicago Bears but that didn’t stop Jerry Jones from discussing a potential trade for a wide receiver. With the NFL trade deadline looming, Jones told reporters that teams have reached out to the Cowboys offering some help at wide receiver. Via Michael Gehlken, Jones refused to commit either way as to whether Dallas would be in the market for a receiver.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said team has received calls from teams offering WR help. “We’ll just see. We will see.” He likes four tight ends and what Jalen Tolbert has shown. James Washington nearing return. “We don’t have to do anything, but …if it’s right, we’ll do something.” pic.twitter.com/4LHflA5Vj0 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 30, 2022

“We’ll just see. We will see,” said Jones. “We don’t have to do anything, but if it’s right, we’ll do something.”

Jones told the press that he values the Cowboys’ four tight ends highly and is also a fan of what young receiver Jalen Tolbert has shown and has to offer. With James Washington nearing a return from IR, and Noah Brown impressing in spurts, Jones doesn’t feel as if the Cowboys are desperate at the position.

Of course, having teams offer wide receiving depth to the Cowboys may suggest that’s not a sentiment shared around the rest of the league. While CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are a capable one-two punch, the Cowboys lack a true WR3 to help Prescott out. While Dalton Schultz plays a large role in the passing attack, getting another reliable pair of hands in the mix could be a useful boost for the 6-2 Cowboys.

In Week 8, Lamb led all Cowboys receivers with 77 yards. He caught five passes, including one touchdown, on seven targets. Schultz corralled six receptions for 74 yards, while Gallup had four catches and 49 yards. No other Cowboys receiver topped two receptions or 20 yards.

There are some talented receivers potentially available ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but Jones wouldn’t commit to making a move to buff up the position. If the right deal is put in front of him, though, it’s hard to imagine Jones turning it down.