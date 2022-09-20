The Dallas Cowboys did not have a very good start to the 2022 NFL season. Not only did the Cowboys lose at home to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, but they also lost Dak Prescott temporarily to an injury he sustained in the same game. While Prescott has not been placed on the injured reserve, the expectation is that he won’t be able to return to action for at least a few more weeks.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, however, expressed some optimism about Dak Prescott’s timetable during a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan, saying that the quarterback could be ready as early as Week 4, though, he did not appear to say that with a notable degree of certainty.

“I don’t know that anybody knows [when he’ll be back]. But when he [gets enough strength in his hand], then you’ll probably see some real advancement in his timeline. I don’t know when that is but I do know that with a good airing out last week, everybody recognizes that he’ll be back sooner than later as far as the timeline. It really could be a minimum of two weeks up here in my mind [Washington in Week 4]. Now, that’s very optimistic. But he’s got the kind of repair there that will allow him to not have a lot of fear of re-injuring it. It’s just a question of the grip.”

In the meantime, the Cowboys will continue to rely on Cooper Rush as Dak Prescott’s placeholder. Rush was steady in Week 2’s 20-17 home win over the Cincinnati Bengals, passing for 235 yard and a touchdown on 19-of-31 completions.