As the Dallas Cowboys face the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday in what is a must-win game, there is no doubt that the team feels they have disappointed so far this season. There have been people such as Cowboys star Dak Prescott having blunt messages about the upcoming game which others also include owner Jerry Jones as he speaks about the team and how they got to be 3-4.

Like it is with every season, there are high expectations for Dallas to have a great season that hopefully translates to postseason success. However, this year has surprised Jones as he explains when answering an original question about how offensive lineman Zach Martin and Terrence Steele have played this season according to ESPN.

“I think we're having a rougher go than I anticipated. Let's put it like that. Let's don't couple that with just those two,” Jones said. “But having me in the loop has to be there. It is rougher and I did not anticipate the challenges that we're having with this team, but I am reminded of teams that I've seen that have had a lot of success and put themselves in position to take a shot and they were 3-4.”

Dallas had a relatively successful regular season last year where they went 12-5 and won the NFC East, but once again suffered disappointment in the postseason, losing in the wild card game in upset fashion to the Green Bay Packers. Now, they are lacking being third in the division as teams like the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles are 6-2 and 5-2 respectively.

Cowboys' Jerry Jones on what has led to the disappointing start to season

Among a bevy of topics, Jones spoke about the trade deadline earlier which goes into fans' issues with how the organization didn't make any roster-altering moves in the offseason. However, the general manager of the Cowboys would know why the team has started off poorly, with one aspect being turnovers.

“When I look at the whys that we're here, I really have a tough time getting past just sheer youth, sheer inexperience in the offensive line and I have a tough time getting past that turnover [ratio]. I'm telling you when you look at that and knowing what turnovers will do for you, we've had through seven games, we, the Cowboys, have turned the ball over 13 times. The entire year last year we didn't turn it over but 16 times. Thirteen times we turned it over. … It's really a plus that we've won three games.”

Some criticism goes to the Cowboys' signal-caller in Prescott as so far this season, he has thrown for 1,845 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. There is no doubt he sees this as a must-win contest, though acknowledges there is “a lot of season left.”

“Hell, I mean to me every game is, but obviously, I mean 3-4, as I've said, a lot of season left, but the first start to be able to say that confidently is getting back even, especially, right, having a couple of home ones after that,” Prescott said.

After the Falcons, the Cowboys' next three games are tough as they face the Eagles, the Houston Texans, and the Commanders. Dallas faces Atlanta Sunday afternoon as another loss could cause more implications of what the future holds for them.