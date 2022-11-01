Jerry Jones dumps cold water on Cowboys’ trade deadline plans

Entering their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys are 6-2 and well within the playoff picture in the NFC. With the trade dealine day already here, the team may not be among the madness of trades.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dropped a status update for the team’s trade deadline plans on the radio. Any fan hoping for a big upgrade will be left disappointed with what Jones said.

“Don’t get too far out on the edge of that seat. I’m not. If it comes, it will come quick, but a better chance of nothing happening than there is happening here,” the Cowboys owner said.

There could be many big trades coming up at the trade deadline following the blockbuster move that sent Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. The Cowboys could look for help at positions like wide receiver (and there are many, many names out there) but don’t sound too eager to shake things up. They have already made one move last week, trading for Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jonathan Hankins.

Now is the time for the Cowboys to be trade deadline buyers. Especially with there being so many wide receivers potentially available — namely Brandin Cooks and DJ Moore — Dallas should consider adding some talent to improve their odds of making a playoff run in a weak conference.