The Dallas Cowboys were silent during the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Despite their solid start to the season, there were certain positions that could have used some new parts. Despite all the rumors surrounding Dallas, though, the team decided to stay put with their current roster, much to the chagrin of some fans.

After their uneventful trade deadline, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talked about why the team did not make any moves. The owner said that it was better for them to wait for any offers to come their way. Here’s Jones’ full comments on the matter. (via Jon Machota)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on not making a deal at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday: “It has to come to you. If it’s not coming your way, then you’re usually gonna regret it. And we didn’t have it come our way.”

The Cowboys were reportedly in the running to nab wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans. However, talks fell through at the last moment, leaving Dallas empty-handed. Adding another weapon for Dak Prescott would’ve been great for the team, especially since they’re light on receiving options.

Still, it’s not like the Cowboys are desperate to get receiving help immediately. They have the third-best record in the NFC right now, and are two wins behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the division lead. It’s clear that they are plenty good with the roster they have currently, especially on defense.

The Cowboys are going to be on their bye week for Week 9. They’ll be back in action next week against the struggling Green Bay Packers.