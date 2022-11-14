Published November 14, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t hide his frustration after the team’s overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. And he knows very well that head coach Mike McCarthy is feeling the same.

McCarthy previously served as head coach of the Packers from 2006 to 2018. He was released during the 2018 campaign and took a hiatus in 2019 before finding his way to Dallas. So sure enough, there’s some bitter taste for the veteran tactician following the defeat.

Jones admitted as much while speaking to reporters after the Cowboys’ 31-28 loss, noting that it’s truly a massive win for the Packers.

“I know it’s disappointing for him. I think it’s probably icing on the cake for the Packers fans,” Jerry Jones said of McCarthy, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “This was a big win for the Green Bay Packers, make no mistake about it. We’ll have to really dig deep.”

The Cowboys fought well and even took the 28-14 lead in the third quarter behind Dak Prescott’s three touchdown passes. Nonetheless, the Packers matched up well with them offensively, with the defense also stepping up in the final quarter to help them force overtime.

Dallas certainly wasted their chance to win, though it’s certainly not a reason to panic for Mike McCarthy and co. While the defeat is definitely heartbreaking, they still have a chance to bounce back when they play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.

America’s Team dropped to 6-3 on the season, but they are still well positioned to make it to the playoffs.