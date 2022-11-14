Published November 14, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys entered their Week 10 matchup with the Green Bay Packers with high hopes for a victory. However, a late game collapse saw them on the losing end of a 31-28 overtime box score. The loss did not impress team owner Jerry Jones.

The Packers snapped a five-game losing streak and potentially saved their season. On the other hand, the Cowboys saw their footing in the NFC East slip a little after the New York Giants won and moved to 7-2 on the campaign.

It was a night to forget for the Cowboys. And some within the team aired their frustrations. Among them was Jerry Jones.

“They were able to run the ball better. They were able to stop us more. It was a very disappointing loss,” Jones said. “We’re rested, had 2 weeks off. Everybody was ready to go. Just couldn’t get it done. It’s very frustrating. We’re healthy. We got our guys out there.”

The Packers rushed for 207 yards as a team, behind a strong performance from running back Aaron Jones. In comparison, the Cowboys rushed for 159 yards.

The Cowboys got a tremendous performance from CeeDee Lamb. Obviously, his 11 catches and 150 yards were not enough for the win. A reporter brought up the potential addition of Odell Beckham Jr., a free agent recovering from an injury in the Super Bowl.

Jerry Jones danced around the question a bit when asked. “That’s another subject, with another point. I won’t go there. We really had the players on the field to get the job done tonight,” the Cowboys owner said.

The Cowboys look to dust themselves off next week and get back on track. Another NFC North opponent awaits them as Dallas has a showdown with the Minnesota Vikings.