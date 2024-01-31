Jerry Jones is locked in.

Recently, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys suffered the playoff collapse to end all playoff collapses when they were routed at home by the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs despite being the heavy betting favorites. Although he was able to make his stats look respectable by the end of the game, Prescott struggled mightily when the contest was still in question, bringing to an end another Cowboys season that started out with high hopes.

In the weeks since spent sifting through the rubble, the franchise has made several key decisions, including opting to retain head coach Mike McCarthy despite calls from the fanbase to let him go. Now, Cowboys famed owner Jerry Jones is speaking out about his approach as the franchise sets its sights on the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

“We will be going all in. I would say that you will see us this coming year not build it for the future,” said Jones, per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Talent deficits have not been the issue for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys in recent seasons. In fact, so deep was this year's iteration of the team that many thought this would be the season that Dallas would finally end its decades-long drought of not reaching the conference championship.

Instead, the team is now in the midst of another offseason filled with more questions than answers.