The Dallas Cowboys have finally signed CeeDee Lamb to a contract extension. General manager and owner Jerry Jones now moves his focus to quarterback Dak Prescott, who is entering a contract year. As the focus on his job intensifies, Jones spoke honestly with Clarence Hill of alldlls.com about his merits as a general manager.

“I’ve done it all. So I have an ordinate amount of confidence that f*** if anybody can figure out how to get this s*** done, I can figure out how to get it done. I’ve been there every which way from Sunday, and have I busted my a** a bunch, a bunch,” the Cowboys owner and general manager said. “And there’s nobody living that’s out cutting and shooting that can’t give you a bunch of times they busted their a**. So hell no, there’s nobody that could f***ing come in here and do all the contracts … and be a GM any better than I can.”

Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 and named himself the GM. While they won the Super Bowl three times in the first seven seasons of his ownership, it's been a rough ride ever since. The Cowboys have not been to the NFC Championship Game since the last title in 1995.

These comments come ahead of a crossroads season in Dallas. With the impending Prescott and Mike McCarthy decisions, the result of this season is going to be extremely important. How should Cowboys fans react to Jones' comments? And what could they mean for the future of the franchise?

Cowboys' future after Jerry Jones' general manager comments

While the Cowboys have made progress on Dak Prescott's contract, it appears the season will start without a new deal. Jones is clearly very confident in his abilities to manage the Cowboys, but that does not necessarily mean Prescott is coming back. The best move for the Cowboys could be to move on from the veteran after this season.

Prescott will be 32 when the 2025 season starts and if he puts up another career year, he could be in the upper echelon of quarterback salaries. The Cowboys have great players all over the gridiron, including CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, who will also command large percentages of the salary cap. The best move for the Cowboys might be a rookie quarterback.

The Cowboys will likely follow the trend of other NFL teams and sign their quarterback to a massive extension. Prescott has said he wants to remain a Cowboy and if Jones remains loyal to his players, he will remain. The playoff performances must improve if Prescott wants to truly cash in, however. A brutal loss to the Packers ended their season last year and the Cowboys canont have a repeat of that.

While there's no way to prove that Jerry Jones is or is not the best GM for the Cowboys, team finishes could certainly be better. If this year's result is not improved over previous seasons, there could be big changes in Dallas in 2025.