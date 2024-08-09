While the Dallas Cowboys are locked in for this upcoming season, they've had a tiring offseason dealing with the contracts of several of their players. Thankfully, the Cowboys are progressing with franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, who wants a hefty pay raise from Dallas. Conversations with Prescott's agent on a new deal are ongoing. Though a deal is not considered close, the Cowboys believe they are in a better place than they were this offseason.

Prescott is entering the final year of his contract, and whether the Cowboys will pay Prescott has been one of the most fascinating subplots of the NFL offseason. Prescott is adamant that he wants to be paid what he believes he's worth. Not just because Prescott wants generational wealth, mind you. Instead, he's paving the way for his teammates and other quarterbacks.

“I'm a guy that grew up with two older brothers,” Prescott said. “You understand what a brotherhood means, not only for just this team but the fraternity of the NFL and the players. The money is out there, and the money can happen. It can be done. There's ways to make everything work for both ways. In that sense, it's always about pushing the envelope for the next man.”

While the talks between Prescott's representatives are ongoing, Dallas's situation is at least improving. While things might not be in the same spot in talks with star wideout CeeDee Lamb‘s pending extension, the Cowboys considers itself further along on a new deal with Lamb than with Prescott.

Will the Cowboys figure things out with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb?

A cloud will hang over training camp until Dallas figures out how to sign Prescott and Lamb to long-term deals. While some progress with both players is still progress, it might not be enough with the Cowboys facing such an important season.

Dallas needs both of its stars this season and in the future, especially with Prescott appearing open to free agency. If that were to happen, a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers, experiencing a quarterback audition, could sign Prescott.

The Cowboys cannot afford to lose Prescott in free agency. They have one of the NFL's more complete rosters, and Prescott is the centerpiece of their offense. CeeDee Lamb's extension, meanwhile, is equally important since he's Prescott's best weapon.

Without them, everything will come tumbling down faster than at the end of Neon Genesis Evangelion. So, the Cowboys need to lock up Prescott sooner rather than later. This could distract this season as Dallas is looking to return to the Super Bowl.