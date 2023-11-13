Jerry Jones expressed how grateful he to have this Dallas Cowboys defense after their big win over the Giants.

Neither Dak Prescott's fourth straight spectacular performance nor outstanding performances by several of the Dallas Cowboys offensive weapons against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon could distract fully from the modern-day Doomsday Defense. The Giants' offense was impotent for nearly the entirety of Sunday night's NFC East entanglement as Cowboys defenders racked up five sacks and an interception.

After the Cowboys' defense turned in yet another stellar box score, Jerry Jones fielded questions on Monday morning about where his defensive front ranks amongst the best in the NFL. Jones was noncommittal about crowning the Dallas defense as the best in the world, but he made it clear that he has full confidence in their abilities.

“I would say this, I’m glad we have this defense,” Jones said in a Monday morning press engagement, per The Athletic's Jon Machota on X. I wouldn’t trade this defense for any other in the league.”

Statistically, the Cowboys have a decent case to be named the best defense in the league at the moment. Only the Browns have allowed fewer air yards than Dallas' defense has, and DaRon Bland's three interceptions returned for touchdowns is more than every single defense in the league. The Cowboys' ability to stop the run is what holds them back from being the clear-cut best in the league. There is still plenty of time left in the season, however. The eventual return of Leighton Vander Esch should help with shoring up the run defense, and Jones' confidence in his defense might turn out in his favor.