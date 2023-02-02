There was no shortage of critics when the Dallas Cowboys traded top wideout Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns last year in exchange for a fifth-round pick. But despite failing to get much out of their WR room outside of CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jones doesn’t regret his decision to part ways with Cooper.

“I like what we did,” insisted Jones, via Sports Illustrated.

Jones also spoke about how Dallas did expect more out of rookie Jalen Tolbert to partially make up for the loss of Cooper. However, that didn’t happen.

“We probably had too much reliance on (believing) what Tolbert could do because we were high on him coming out and thought he could immediately be a factor,” Jones said.

Plus, Michael Gallup had a very disappointing season after recovering from ACL surgery and Jones admitted the team did believe he’d be a lot better. Gallup finished with only 34 catches in 14 games.

“We had thought that possibly we could have better results relative to Gallup as far as his rehab,” Jones said, “so I can say that.”

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Kellen Moore, Chargers, Cowboys

Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers

Dan Fappiano ·

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott’s future with Cowboys gets telling update

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Jayron Kearse, Cowboys, Tom Brady

Jayron Kearse shows off final Tom Brady interception ball after retirement

Rexwell Villas ·

The Cowboys pass offense ranked 14th in the NFL. Lamb had 107 receptions but past him, there wasn’t a ton of consistency. TE Dalton Schultz reeled in 57 catches, while Noah Brown compiled 43. There is no question Dallas would’ve been better off offensively keeping Cooper. That being said, the decision to trade the star also came down to his gargantuan salary. Getting that $20+ million off the books allowed the franchise to build a roster that ultimately went 12-5.

But as Jerry Jones said, he believes the right decision was made.