There was no shortage of critics when the Dallas Cowboys traded top wideout Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns last year in exchange for a fifth-round pick. But despite failing to get much out of their WR room outside of CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jones doesn’t regret his decision to part ways with Cooper.

“I like what we did,” insisted Jones, via Sports Illustrated.

Jones also spoke about how Dallas did expect more out of rookie Jalen Tolbert to partially make up for the loss of Cooper. However, that didn’t happen.

“We probably had too much reliance on (believing) what Tolbert could do because we were high on him coming out and thought he could immediately be a factor,” Jones said.

Plus, Michael Gallup had a very disappointing season after recovering from ACL surgery and Jones admitted the team did believe he’d be a lot better. Gallup finished with only 34 catches in 14 games.

“We had thought that possibly we could have better results relative to Gallup as far as his rehab,” Jones said, “so I can say that.”

The Cowboys pass offense ranked 14th in the NFL. Lamb had 107 receptions but past him, there wasn’t a ton of consistency. TE Dalton Schultz reeled in 57 catches, while Noah Brown compiled 43. There is no question Dallas would’ve been better off offensively keeping Cooper. That being said, the decision to trade the star also came down to his gargantuan salary. Getting that $20+ million off the books allowed the franchise to build a roster that ultimately went 12-5.

But as Jerry Jones said, he believes the right decision was made.