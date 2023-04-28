Naturally, the NFL Draft was a big night for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, as he again attempts to build a team that can somehow figure their way through the divisional round of the playoffs. It is the press conferences after these wins, losses and grandiose occasions, though, where he shines.

Jones and company shocked some people when they took interior defensive lineman Mazi Smith with the No. 26 pick instead of tight end Michael Mayer (Buffalo Bills traded up to grab Dalton Kincaid right ahead of Dallas). However, the entire war room could barely contain their excitement seconds before Roger Goodell made the selection official. Jones shared his thoughts on the superb athlete from Michigan and revealed where he fell on the team’s board.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he believes nose tackle Mazi Smith was the No. 13 or 14 player on draft board ‘“But who gives a s–t? We got him,”’ Michael Gehlken of Dallas Morning News Tweeted. No holding back there.



Cowboys fans have seen this many times before. Jones has a way of putting on a big pair of rose-colored glasses when talking about his hand-picked players, to the point where rival fans store his proclamations as receipts to use against him and America’s Team in the future. But his enthusiasm will surely make the incoming Smith feel welcome.

The senior did not really fill up the stat sheet while in Ann Arbor (six total tackles for loss and a half sack in just over two full seasons), but he repeatedly gave offensive lines fits with his unique combination of power and athleticism. He can help bring Dallas’ D-Line all together as long as he masters his footwork and positioning.

The Cowboys have multiple holes to fill on offense, including tight end and running back with Dalton Schultz and Ezekiel Elliott now both off the roster, respectively. They got the guy they coveted most, though, and oftentimes it is better to follow talent evaluation rather than need.

Mazi Smith enters Jerry’s World ready to join this ongoing quest for redemption.