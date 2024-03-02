Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is all in. The long-time chief of the football franchise says he wants to do whatever he can to bring a Super Bowl championship to his team in 2024.
“We're going to be doing every solution, working toward every solution, to win this year,” Jones said, per The Athletic. “Every solution.”
Jones and the Cowboys garnered a lot of media attention this offseason, when the team decided to keep head coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy was thought to be on the chopping block following the team's devastating loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC playoffs. The loss continued a nearly 30-year drought for the Cowboys in the playoffs. The team hasn't made a Super Bowl or even an NFC Championship game since Barry Switzer led the team in 1995 to a championship over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Cowboys owner says his team will use free agency, the draft and other resources to build a championship-caliber roster for 2024. Jones is sticking with quarterback Dak Prescott for the upcoming season and believes he can continue to get better, per the Fort-Worth Star Telegram. The owner says some changes will take place from last season, but didn't specify what players may be added to the roster.
The Cowboys have had success in recent years, until starting the playoffs. The team has won 12 games the last three seasons under McCarthy. The head coach isn't planning to attend the NFL scouting combine, taking place through Sunday. Time will tell if the team is able to draft some players this offseason that will help them finally win another Super Bowl.