Jerry Jones' shocking take on the arrest of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams has baffled many fans.

Jones cracked a joke on Williams' two recent arrests that apparently missed the mark on Tuesday, per Forth Worth Star-Telegram Cowboys beat reporter Clarence Hill, Jr.

Jerry Jones joked that Cowboys DE Sam Williams has shown maturity considering he was ticketed for going 98 miles an hour last and was going around 60 when he was arrested on Sunday. He said the improvement of 30 miles less is a sign of progress.

Imagine that — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 23, 2023

Frisco, TX police arrested Williams on controlled substance and weapons charges on August 23. Authorities clarified the former charge is not for marijuana possession. It's also a felony in the state of Texas. On the other hand, the state considers unlawful carrying of a weapon a Class A misdemeanor.

Sam Williams has made headlines for the wrong reasons in the past eight months. He completely wrecked his car near the Cowboys' practice facility in December 2022. Fortunately, Williams and the driver of the other vehicle escaped serious, life-threatening injuries. However, Williams sat out one game while he was in concussion protocol.

Plano, TX police cited Williams for a misdemeanor for reckless driving just one month later. He drove almost 45 mph over the 55 mph speed limit and wove in and out of traffic before authorities pulled him over.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Sam Williams' latest run-in with the law occurred just one day after the Cowboys' preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The 24-year-old Williams enters his second season with the Cowboys. Fortunately for Williams, Jones spared him the rod this upcoming season.

Jerry Jones said Sam Williams' arrest won't impact him in 2023. "I don’t anticipate any this impacting his time on the field and I do have all of the details." — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 23, 2023

It has been a colorful offseason for Jerry Jones, who took exception to Brandin Cooks flying his Cowboys teammates Micah Parsons and Stephon Gilmore in an airplane recently.

For his part, Williams had 22 tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries as a rookie last year.

Although Sam Williams had a decent rookie campaign, his track record off the gridiron has become spotty. He must get his act together lest he incur the ire of Jerry Jones.