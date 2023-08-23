New Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks gave owner Jerry Jones quite a scare when he took two of his top teammates on a flight ahead of the preseason game between the Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks this past weekend.

Jerry Jones made it clear he is unhappy with Cooks taking Parsons and Gilmore on the plane trip. It's understandable that Jones wants to take precautions when it comes to his key players. Jones acquired both Cooks and Gilmore in trades this offseason and Parsons is already a 2x All-Pro in just two seasons.

“One thing I want to do is chastise Cooks for getting in that airplane with the best part of the team and flying up there with him,’’ Jones said. “I was glad I didn’t know that was going on. I would have to tell him part-time pilots, in my mind, are not the way to go,” via Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Though Brandin Cooks assured that there was a veteran pilot on board, he also clarified that there will be no more flying until after the upcoming season.

“That was probably the last flight of the year,’’ Cooks said. “I’d obviously never do anything like that during the regular season. We’ll get back to it after February.”

The Cowboys traded for Cooks earlier this March from the Houston Texans after three seasons with Houston. Cooks previously played for the Rams, Patriots, and Saints. In nine NFL seasons, he has 630 receptions for 8,616 yards and 49 receiving touchdowns.