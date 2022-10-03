The Dallas Cowboys are targeting a Week 5 return for Dak Prescott against the Los Angeles Rams, but there are still some roadblocks to clear before that happens. Mike McCarthy got specific with reporters at his daily press conference on Monday about exactly what needs to happen to get their franchise quarterback on the field Sunday afternoon in LA.

The first thing the Cowboys brass will look at when it comes to Prescott’s availability is a clean bill of health from his doctor. Prescott had stitches removed from his surgically repaired right thumb recently and has since returned to practice in a limited capacity. The next step is an X-ray scheduled for later this week. The results of that scan will tell McCarthy whether Prescott is medically capable of getting on the field and throwing the ball.

“The biggest thing of all is Dak feeling like he can throw the ball at 100%,” McCarthy said. “Obviously we won’t put him out there if the bone weren’t healed. That is up to what the X-ray looks like, which we’ll be looking at this week.”

Secondary to Dak Prescott’s medical status, although perhaps just as important, is his availability at the Cowboys’ practice. McCarthy said he wants to have Prescott for a full week at practice before sending him back out to the field.

“I’d definitely want to see Dan go through a full week of prep before he plays,” McCarthy added. “We’re not talking about being out one week here. This is going to be a month.”