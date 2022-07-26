Jerry Jones slaps Mike McCarthy with major backhanded compliment

The Dallas Cowboys had a nice bounce back campaign in 2021 after missing the playoffs entirely in 2020. Still, they came up short against an underdog San Francisco 49ers squad in the NFC Wild Card round, which is not what the team or its fans were looking for last season.

There is a sense of optimism surrounding the team as they head into training camp, though. The Cowboys have a lot of talent on their roster, and it feels like they are on the verge of finally putting all the pieces together.

And according to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy is the guy to lead the Cowboys to the promised land. Jones gave his backing to McCarthy in front of the media as training camp opened, but also offered a stiff warning in the process.

Jones flexed that if he didn’t believe McCarthy could win, he had other options who he could turn to as a potential replacement for McCarthhy. That seems to be a nice little warning for McCarthy that his job may not be as secure as initially thought.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones starts his press conference with this, on coach Mike McCarthy: "I want to be real clear: He wouldn’t be sitting here today if I didn’t believe he was the man to lead this team to a Super Bowl. And I have choices. " — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2022

This is certainly an interesting statement from Jerry Jones. On one hand, he offers support for McCarthy in his pursuit of a championship with the Cowboys. But on the other hand, he makes it clear that he has other options if McCarthy ends up not panning out this season or shortly in the future. That seems like a thinly-veiled warning rather than a compliment if you ask me.

McCarthy probably isn’t fully on the hot seat yet, but if the Cowboys struggle, Jerry Jones has made it clear that he has other options to come in and take McCarthy’s spot. That has to be a concerning proposition for McCarthy, and maybe his status as the Cowboys coach bears watching as the 2022 season unfolds.