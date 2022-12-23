By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

When Dallas Cowboys’ return man KaVontae Turpin received a call from Jerry Jones, his immediate thought was that he had been cut. But instead, Jones’ call was a positive one, as the Cowboys’ owner notified Turpin that he was nominated to his first ever Pro Bowl.

Turpin was named the NFC’s starting return specialist. He is the first Cowboys’ player in team history to be nominated to the Pro Bowl primarily as a kick/punt returner. But when he spoke to Cowboys’ team reporter Layten Praytor, Turpin didn’t originally think he made Dallas history.

“The first thing that hit my mind was, ‘Dang I got cut,” Turpin said about Jones’ call. “Because most people don’t get calls from the owner, but that was the first thing that came to my mind. That I had gotten cut.”

KaVontae Turpin is in his first year with the Cowboys. He has handled 18 kickoffs, averaging 23.7 yards per return for 426 yards. His 22 punt returns have yielded 261 yards, for an average of 11.9. He is eighth in the NFL in punt return yards and 15th in kickoff return yards.

Turpin’s journey to the NFL was a long one. Prior to the Cowboys, he spent time in numerous leagues playing for teams such as Frisco Fighters, FCF Glacier Boyz, TSL Sea Lions, Panthers Wroclaw and New Jersey Generals. He was named MVP of the United States Football League in 2022 with the Generals.

After being named to his first Pro Bowl, Turpin reflected on his journey and what it took for him to succeed in Dallas.

“It’s been a long journey,” Turpin said. “Coming here to the NFL in my first year and making the Pro Bowl, going with no rest, no recovery time other than leaving the USFL…it was great. A once in a lifetime opportunity.”